Cooler, windy and eventually turning wetter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Nicole moves over the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida in the form of a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane, the effects in the valley are coming more into focus now that we’re closer. We are more confident that we’ll have quite a bit of wind and some much needed rain to end the workweek.

It is cooler on this Wednesday, but really should back where we should be in early November. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with sun and increasing high clouds coming from Nicole. We stay dry today, but it will be breezy with gusts to 25 or 30 mph at times out of the east-northeast.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Mild and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 50s early Thursday.

While we may have some limited sun Thursday morning, the rest of the day looks fairly cloudy as some of the first rain bands move into south Georgia by mid to late morning. Based on the latest forecast track, with the center of Nicole expected to come closer to us here in the Chattahoochee Valley late Thursday night and early Friday, we have a much better chance of seeing rain along with wind in most spots.

WIND: The highest winds are expected late Thursday through Thursday night with gusts from the northeast around 30 to 35 mph, closer to 40 or 45 mph in our southeastern counties. Winds will gradually come down some Friday PM.

RAIN: We are more likely to see some (much needed) rain from Nicole now. Scattered showers are anticipated starting Thursday afternoon as some of the rain bands spiral close to our area. The best bet for rain, heavy at times and in spots, will be Thursday evening and Thursday night. Showers continue Friday morning and end by midday in most places, especially in the southern half of our TV viewing area. An inch or less of rain is expected in east Alabama with some getting quite a bit less. There is a better chance of 1 to 2 inches in our Georgia counties, especially in our eastern and southeastern counties. A few spots could get a bit more.

Once Nicole pulls away Friday PM, that will bring in a strong cold front. It will turn colder and drier as the weekend goes on; highs in the 60s Saturday and then 50s Sunday. We’ll be in the 30s Sunday morning! A freeze/frost is very possible, too, early next week.

