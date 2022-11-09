Local Boys & Girls Clubs to provide free membership for military youth for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will provide free membership for military youth ahead of Veterans Day.

According to Boys and Girls Clubs officials, military youth are uprooted from their homes and separated from their friends between six and nine times before high school graduation.

The membership is to reduce barriers to community and confront the unique challenges facing these young people. Families can begin the registration process by contacting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley directly.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the U.S. Armed Services have partnered to provide support and services to military-connected youth on- and off-installation. Because military-connected youth face unique challenges, Boys & Girls Clubs of America helps them access specialized opportunities, cultivate lifelong friendships, and develop the necessary resilience to build great futures.

