Longtime Chambers Co. sheriff’s seat for grabs following retirement

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The seat for Chambers County sheriff is up for grabs following longtime Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s retirement.

Lockhart has served Chambers County in law enforcement for over 40 years -- 28 of those as county sheriff.

Now, Republican Jeff Nelson and Democrat Jeff Blackstone are looking to accept the challenge of stepping into the position.

This past February, Nelson retired after 31 years of various law enforcement positions to campaign full-time for the title of sheriff.

Blackstone has worked for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department for about 20 years and knew he wanted to run for the sheriff’s position as Lockhart announced his retirement.

Chambers County polls closed at 7 p.m. CT.

Click here to stay up-to-date on the latest election results.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.