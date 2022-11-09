Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rep. Mike Rogers projected to win reelection to Alabama’s District 3 House seat

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Republican Mike Rogers to win Alabama’s District 3 House seat.

Rogers, who’s held the position since 2003, defeated three opponents in Tuesday’s general election: Democrat Karen Lin Veasey, Independent Douglas Bell and Thomas Casson.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most dramatic scene will be during this time.
Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Tonight
Police presence on Braebern St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race
Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker headed to a runoff in Georgia Senate race
Katie Britt became the first woman in Alabama to be elected to U.S. Senate.
AP projects Katie Britt to win Alabama’s open US Senate seat
Rep. Barry Moore has been two opponents in a bid for reelection to Alabama's 2nd Congressional...
AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat