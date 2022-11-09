Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole’s Impacts Thursday & Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
The heaviest rain is anticipated Thursday night.
The heaviest rain is anticipated Thursday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a dry Wednesday across the area, but we will not see that kind of weather continue over the next few days. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push toward land, and it’s track will take it south and east of the Chattahoochee Valley over the next couple of days. It will bring gusty winds to the entire area through Friday (25-35 mph gusts, perhaps higher in a few spots) and plenty of rain with the potential for 1-2″ across the Chattahoochee Valley (some spots would likely pick up a little less). We don’t expect widespread severe weather concerns or tornado problems - but the winds might be gusty enough to knock down a few tree limbs or a tree in spots that get the highest gusts. We’ll keep an eye on it for you, and that’s why we have alert days up for Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, the weather will turn much cooler with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Lows will dip back in the 30s early Sunday and Monday mornings. Look for dry weather through the weekend and into early next week. The next chance for rain will return by Tuesday of next week, and highs will generally stay in the 50s through t he end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
Police presence on Braebern St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Opelika Police Department searching for wanted man
Opelika Police Department searching for wanted man
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Wind picks up today and rain moves in mainly Thursday PM through Friday AM.
Cooler, windy and eventually turning wetter
Winds pick up ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole over the next few days. Rain is more likely...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tropical Storm Nicole (gfx)
Temperatures Dropping; Watching the Tropics
Daytime temps max out in the low 80s Tuesday.
Very warm Election Day, More comfortable rest of the week