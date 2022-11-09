Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole’s Impacts Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a dry Wednesday across the area, but we will not see that kind of weather continue over the next few days. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push toward land, and it’s track will take it south and east of the Chattahoochee Valley over the next couple of days. It will bring gusty winds to the entire area through Friday (25-35 mph gusts, perhaps higher in a few spots) and plenty of rain with the potential for 1-2″ across the Chattahoochee Valley (some spots would likely pick up a little less). We don’t expect widespread severe weather concerns or tornado problems - but the winds might be gusty enough to knock down a few tree limbs or a tree in spots that get the highest gusts. We’ll keep an eye on it for you, and that’s why we have alert days up for Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, the weather will turn much cooler with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Lows will dip back in the 30s early Sunday and Monday mornings. Look for dry weather through the weekend and into early next week. The next chance for rain will return by Tuesday of next week, and highs will generally stay in the 50s through t he end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.