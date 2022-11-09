Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend

Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival.

On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.

Attendees will experience good food, arts and crafts, beverages, and a DJ throughout the day.

Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance on EventBrite or at the gate the day of. Vendors will be accepting both cash and card.

Tables and chairs will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own tailgate style chairs.

For more information, go to www.alwaysuptown.com.

