U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker headed to a runoff in Georgia Senate race

Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s 2022 election season may not be over yet.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker appear headed to a Dec. 6 runoff in a race that could impact the balance of power in the nation’s capital.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Georgia secretary of state and with 88% of precincts reporting, Walker and Warnock were tied with 49% of the vote each. Libertarian Chase Oliver was polling at 2%.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

