WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore.

But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam.

No, Fort Moore was chosen to also honor the general’s wife Julia, who has a unique military accomplishment of her own.

Few people know that Julia Moore created the dignified way the military now notifies families, that their loved one was killed in war.

Julia Moore was always deeply involved in the military life her husband led.

She volunteered with the Red Cross in Army hospitals and supported projects to help enlisted soldiers and families.

But it’s the death notification system that brought Julia national attention and the sincere thanks of the families she helped.

Before Julia Moore changed it, the Army just sent cab drivers to deliver coldly worded telegrams to whoever answered the door, stating their loved one was dead.

So, when a cabbie once knocked on her door, Julia Moore was so fearful she could barely bring herself to open the door.

Luckily, the cabbie was just asking directions…

The relief Julia felt caused her to create a system that respected military families.

Death notifications are now done gently, in person, often with a chaplain as part of the notification team.

Julia Moore’s insistence on a better, kinder culture for death notifications led the Army to establish an award in her honor.

The Julia Compton Moore Award recognizes civilian spouses for “Outstanding Contributions to the United States Army.”

So it will be very fitting that the upcoming name change of Fort Benning will recognize the Moores as a military couple, one who served on the battlefield, the other on the home front.

Most Army bases are named in honor of just one special soldier.

But at Fort Benning, soon to be Fort Moore, it was and always will be a family affair.

