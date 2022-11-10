Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City.

Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right on 13th Street and over the 13th Street Bridge.

In Columbus, the parade will proceed down Broadway and 9th Street, as the final moments.

For safety precautions, there will be no throwing of candy during the parade. Only registered participants may hand out candy or other items to the community. Columbus law-enforcement will provide support, traffic control, and emergency medical services, at the parade.

For more information about the annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade, call 706-225-4658.

