Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only.

Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while supplies last. All food distribution will be staged in parking lot R.

Guest are allowed one box of food per car, but all guest should remain in their car while food is dispersed.

Volunteers are needed for this event. If you are interested in volunteering, call 706-653-4482, for more information.

