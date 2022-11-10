Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus.

On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street.

The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon following being shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Columbus police say, at this time, no arrests have been made nor motives established.

Anyone with information on this murder should contact the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.