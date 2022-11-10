East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning

EAST ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - Biscuits and Business - a catchy name for a monthly breakfast hosted by the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

The event was held to recognize the groundbreaking partnership solidified today between Ft. Benning and Smiths Station.

Both sides were hoping to uphold the preservation of the military installation - which resulted in a 10-year agreement for economic support with storm water drainage on post. The agreement will be signed the first week of December.

This gives the city and the post an opportunity to benefit economically by providing jobs to the people who will be hired to meet the demands.

