Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts donation drive in Eufaula

By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier today, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosted a donation drive. The donation drive was held at the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, in Eufaula.

Individuals donated their gently used items at the donor door without having to leave their car.

“Your donation I promise will put to good work. We just thank you for your generosity and supporting our mission,” says Marking Communications Director, Julie Bennett.

Thanks to the generosity of Goodwill donors, a $42,000 donation check was presented to support victims of Hurricane Ian. Goodwill also gave away prizes and gift cards to their shoppers and donors.

Goodwill strongly encourages the public to donate gently used merchandise, which allows the continued support for individuals.

