Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way.

“Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.

Which means emergency management agencies on both sides of the river are preparing for once the storm reaches our area.

“As with any tropical storm or tropical issues, we are watching those, as we have been for several days. The track did come into Florida, it’s supposed to turn to the north-northeast, and go to the east of Columbus, and we are proud of that because it is the better side to be on,” says Chance Corbett, Director of Emergency Management Agency, Columbus.

Officials like Corbett watch the storm closely with meteorologists from the national weather service to get the latest updates and tracks of Nicole.

“And we monitor it with the national weather service Birmingham,” says EMA Director David Martin.

Across the state line in Alabama, Russell county EMA Director David martin is also watching Nicole with a close eye.

“What we do is monitor that storm, we actually send out information, to our different what we call our first notify people. It’s about 114 people that we send out information to, that we send out to update on the storm,” says Martin.

That includes area school systems to help them know if they need to cancel classes or postpone school-related events. In addition, both EMA Directors monitor the system to keep everyone safe in the event the storm turns more severe.

