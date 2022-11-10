LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early.
- MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
- STEWART COUNTY: Stewart County Schools will dismiss at noon on Thursday, November 10, and will pivot to remote learning on Friday, November 11. School will resume regular hours on Monday, November 14.
- SUMTER COUNTY: Sumter County Schools will dismiss early Thursday, November 10, 2022.
