Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather

Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in...
Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early.

  • MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
  • STEWART COUNTY: Stewart County Schools will dismiss at noon on Thursday, November 10, and will pivot to remote learning on Friday, November 11. School will resume regular hours on Monday, November 14.
  • SUMTER COUNTY: Sumter County Schools will dismiss early Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Election Day
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging...
Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check

Latest News

Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning
East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning
East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning
East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning
Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley