MILITARY MATTERS: Celebrating Veterans with 5K Race Near the Georgia Coast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is this Friday, but paying tribute to our military veterans doesn’t have to start or end there. Near Coastal Georgia, a national fitness event has been turned into one to honor those who defended our freedoms.

Candice Taylor is bringing a 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk to Bluffton, South Carolina - just 20 miles from Savannah - to honor bravery and sacrifice.

“We’re doing it on Veterans Day and we’re remembering all those who served,” Taylor said.

The national Tunnel to Towers runs were started to honor the lives of first responders who were killed in the September 11th attacks – but they now support veterans causes, raising money to build custom smart homes for those severely wounded in combat.

Taylor has scheduled the local run on the second weekend of November, hoping it will become Bluffton’s way of coming together to recognize Veterans Day.

“It’s a continual honor, especially in the Lowcountry with Paris Island bring right here and the local military to continue to honor the and have a presence, it’s a dream,” Taylor added.

Robert Fulton served 16 years in the Army and quickly signed up to volunteer at this run, all while he already gives financially to the cause as a Tunnel to Towers donor.

“It has a very special place in my heart. After being in the military and going through the training I went through and working for the people of the United States of America, it has a very special place in my heart,” Fulton said.

Saturday’s event will feature veterans in its opening ceremony plus an ROTC color guard. And Bluffton’s second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K is growing.

