Millions expected to be spent during Georgia runoff election

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A day after the election, there’s a lot of attention on several U.S. Senate races with no winners yet. That includes Georgia, with a pivotal battle that could boost the state’s economy.

We now know there will be a runoff between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, one that could decide the balance of power nationally.

Nationally, some say it could turn into the most expensive senate race ever. One local political expert tells us this extra election, a month from now, could generate millions for Georgia and money from all those campaign ads are a big plus for the peach state economically.

Election Night came and went. But, some candidates are no winners or losers, at least not yet. The real winner could end up being Georgia’s economy.

The race to represent the state in the U.S. Senate races is still in the air. Neither democrat Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Heschel Walker got at least 50% of the votes. Next up, a runoff on December 6.

“Probably for this runoff, you could be seeing literally 10′s of millions of dollars spent,” said Columbus State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Jacob Holt, who says the extension will generate tons of revenue for Georgia.

“Ads run by candidates. They get lowest ad rates, but the ones where you make a lot of money is these outside groups, because you can charge them whatever you want, as long as you’re willing to pay it,” said Holt. ““Very likely, Raphael Warnock will raise a lot more money. So more of his spending will be from his campaign, which will be a bigger bang for his buck.”

Some voters, like Melissa Moore, rolled her eyes at the sound of getting more mailers and seeing more political commercials.

“Every day, there must be six, seven ads -- political ads -- in my mailbox. Okay. I throw them away,” said Moore.

Despite the money that generates for Georgia, she says she doesn’t care who wins as long as they foster change.

“It’s not about Warnock. It’s not about Herschel. It’s about our community. It’s about Georgia,” said Moore. “I don’t need all those fliers. I need the true, hard facts. Who’s going to do best for me and this community and this state.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says voters can request absentee ballots from now until November 28. He also says early voting must begin no later than November 28 in all counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

