Northside and Glenwood hold college signings
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the four Patriots and three Gators that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!
Northside Signings: Savanna Bedell (Softball/LSU), Claire Cahalan (Softball/Missouri), Chloe Hatcher (Softball/Georgia State) and Kannon Wells (Softball/Central Alabama).
Glenwood Signings: Jaxon Milam (Baseball/South Alabama), Pierce Edwards (Baseball/Huntingdon College) and Simone Gillespie (Softball/Georgia Southwestern).
Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.