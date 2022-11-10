Business Break
Northside and Glenwood hold college signings

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the four Patriots and three Gators that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!

Northside Signings: Savanna Bedell (Softball/LSU), Claire Cahalan (Softball/Missouri), Chloe Hatcher (Softball/Georgia State) and Kannon Wells (Softball/Central Alabama).

Glenwood Signings: Jaxon Milam (Baseball/South Alabama), Pierce Edwards (Baseball/Huntingdon College) and Simone Gillespie (Softball/Georgia Southwestern).

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm.

