Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama.

The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park.

Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development.

It also holds many shooting targets and a raised platform for visitors to simulate tree-standing hunting conditions.

“It’s another wonderful outdoor recreation opportunity for our citizens and the folks in this area. We long had a great park Spring Villa has been a wonderful park for many, many years, so this adds another feature to Spring Villa Park, another opportunity for folks to outdoor opportunities.”

The park is free and open to the public, year-round, from 7 a.m. to dark.

