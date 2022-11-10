Russell County HS holds Veterans Day event

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County District showed its commitment to partnership with the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure excellence in the education of its military-connected students.

Each year, they create exciting opportunities to celebrate our nation’s military with several special events, and today was no different.

Russell County High School’s ROTC students hosted a Veteran’s Day Assembly.

It highlighted the history of Veterans Day, which is tomorrow, a program to remember the fallen, plus honor staff and community veterans.

“As you know, we’re destined for excellence, and that’s something that we model, and we expect our students to demonstrate that in everything they do, so, of course, it starts with the leadership. We have a great Junior ROTC Department. I would just say that today is just a demonstration of a holistic approach where we know that we’re all in, you know, from faculty, staff, to our students that we take this day very seriously... that we honor... that we acknowledge our veterans and that we appreciate their service and the sacrifice that they’ve made for us,” said Dr. Brenda Coley, Russell County School District Superintendent.”

