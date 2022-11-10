Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Russell County HS holds Veterans Day event

(Source: WALB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County District showed its commitment to partnership with the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure excellence in the education of its military-connected students.

Each year, they create exciting opportunities to celebrate our nation’s military with several special events, and today was no different.

Russell County High School’s ROTC students hosted a Veteran’s Day Assembly.

It highlighted the history of Veterans Day, which is tomorrow, a program to remember the fallen, plus honor staff and community veterans.

“As you know, we’re destined for excellence, and that’s something that we model, and we expect our students to demonstrate that in everything they do, so, of course, it starts with the leadership. We have a great Junior ROTC Department. I would just say that today is just a demonstration of a holistic approach where we know that we’re all in, you know, from faculty, staff, to our students that we take this day very seriously... that we honor... that we acknowledge our veterans and that we appreciate their service and the sacrifice that they’ve made for us,” said Dr. Brenda Coley, Russell County School District Superintendent.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Election Day
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7

Latest News

INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts donation drive in Eufaula
Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley