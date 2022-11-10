Business Break
Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area.

One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered injuries from gun fragments.

There is no information on the third male victim at this time. However, all victims are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department.

