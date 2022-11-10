Business Break
South Columbus Public Library announces renovation and relocation

On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus...
On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus Public Library begins it’s renovation with a ground-breaking ceremony.(Source: South Columbus Public Library)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus Public Library begins it’s renovation with a ground-breaking ceremony.

The ground breaking ceremony will began at 4:30pm, at 2034 Lumpkin Road, in Columbus. Afterwards, festivities will commemorate the temporary relocation of the branch.

The South Columbus Public Library will temporarily be located, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, on Torch Hill Road.

The newly renovated library will double the size of the current public library. Features of the new library will include a larger children’s department, dedicated space for expanded collections, a public meeting room, enlarged computer area, updated technology and study rooms. 

Construction will take 12-14 months and the renovated branch is expected to reopen in the spring of 2024.

The current location will close today and the temporary location will to open to the public, on November 17. The temporary location will maintain the same phone number.

Additional information is available by calling the South Columbus Public Library, at 706-243-2805 or 706-683-8805.

