Tropical Storm Nicole Headed to the Valley with Potential Impacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on the East Coast of Florida early this morning. Nicole continues to track over the Florida Peninsula bringing impacts to the Valley later today. What to expect from this tropical system in our area (besides overcast skies) is going to be two things: Rain and Wind.

Satellite Image of the Clouds and Rain from Tropical Storm Nicole (WTVM Weather)

RAIN: We are more likely to see some (much-needed) rain from Nicole now. Scattered showers are anticipated starting Thursday afternoon as some of the rain bands spiral close to our area. The best bet for rain, heavy at times and in spots, will be Thursday evening and Thursday night. Showers continue Friday morning and end by midday in most places, especially in the southern half of our TV viewing area. The Valley is expected to see 1-2″ of rain on average, with our southern GA counties getting a little more rain and east Al counties not getting as much rain.

The rain will start around lunchtime today and continue through the evening and nighttime hours. Rain is expected to move out of our area around lunchtime tomorrow. (WTVM Weather)

WIND: The highest winds are expected late Thursday through Thursday night with gusts from the northeast around 30 to 35 mph, closer to 40 or 45 mph in our southeastern counties. Winds will gradually come down some Friday PM.

We don’t expect widespread severe weather throughout our area, but we will keep you updated if anything trends that way. A thunderstorm could be possible in the overnight hours.

No severe weather is expected today or tomorrow in the Chattahoochee Valley (WTVM Weather)

Once Nicole pulls away Friday PM, that will bring in a strong cold front. It will turn colder and drier as the weekend goes on; highs in the 60s Saturday (a stray shower is possible) and then 50s Sunday. We’ll be in the 30s Sunday morning! A freeze/frost is very possible, too, early next week.

Cooler temperatures are on the way next week! (WTVM Weather)

