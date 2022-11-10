Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country.

Applebee’s : Free meal from a select menu and a $5 bounce back card to redeem for a future dine-in

Bonefish Grill : Free order of Bang Bang shrimp with soft beverage with valid military ID. Also offer 10% “Heroes Discount” to service members, veterans and first responders year round.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Free 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in only with a valid ID.

Chili’s: Free meal from select menu for veterans and active military.

Cracker Barrel : Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase in-store and online. To redeem the offer online, guests must add cake to order and enter code “VETSDAY22″ at checkout.

Denny’s : Free Grand Slam - two buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs – to all active, non-active and retired military personnel at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. for dine-in only.

Dunkin’ : Free doughnut, no purchase or proof of ID required, and for in-store redemption only.

Fazoli’s : From Nov. 10-11, offering active military and veterans free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce.

Hooters : Free meal from a select menu with purchase of a beverage at any location nationwide.

IHOP : Free red, white and blue pancakes – three buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping – at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme : Free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee. The freebies are available in-store only.

Little Caesars : Free HOT-N-READY lunch combo at participating locations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The combo features for slices of the chain’s Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden : Free entrée from a special menu. Meals offered include: never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Outback : Free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coca-Cola product in restaurant. The chain is also still applying its “daily heroes discount” with 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.

Red Lobster : Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw with valid ID for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Robin : Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants for dine-in only.

Starbucks : Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, valid one per customer for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Texas Roadhouse : From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers valid through May 30, 2023 with proof of service, no purchase necessary.

Twin Peaks : Offering free meal from select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in only.

Wendy’s : Free breakfast combo during participating location’s breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.

Zaxby’s: Free boneless wings meal to all veterans and active military personnel, no ID required.

