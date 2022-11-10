Business Break
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley

Veterans Day deals(Aloysius Patrimonio | Storyblocks)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country.

  • Applebee’s: Free meal from a select menu and a $5 bounce back card to redeem for a future dine-in
  • Bonefish Grill: Free order of Bang Bang shrimp with soft beverage with valid military ID. Also offer 10% “Heroes Discount” to service members, veterans and first responders year round.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in only with a valid ID.
  • Chili’s: Free meal from select menu for veterans and active military.
  • Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase in-store and online. To redeem the offer online, guests must add cake to order and enter code “VETSDAY22″ at checkout.
  • Denny’s: Free Grand Slam - two buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs – to all active, non-active and retired military personnel at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. for dine-in only.
  • Dunkin’: Free doughnut, no purchase or proof of ID required, and for in-store redemption only.
  • Fazoli’s: From Nov. 10-11, offering active military and veterans free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce.
  • Hooters: Free meal from a select menu with purchase of a beverage at any location nationwide.
  • IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes – three buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping – at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.
  • Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee. The freebies are available in-store only.
  • Little Caesars: Free HOT-N-READY lunch combo at participating locations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The combo features for slices of the chain’s Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
  • Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu. Meals offered include: never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini alfredo and chicken parmigiana.
  • Outback: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coca-Cola product in restaurant. The chain is also still applying its “daily heroes discount” with 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.
  • Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw with valid ID for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants for dine-in only.
  • Starbucks: Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, valid one per customer for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.
  • Texas Roadhouse: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers valid through May 30, 2023 with proof of service, no purchase necessary.
  • Twin Peaks: Offering free meal from select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in only.
  • Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo during participating location’s breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.
  • Zaxby’s: Free boneless wings meal to all veterans and active military personnel, no ID required.

