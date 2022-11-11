Business Break
1 lane of I-85 SB in Macon County closed after crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed one lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5 a.m. near the Macon County rest area, mile marker 44. The affected lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers and members of the Alabama Department of Transportation are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.

