11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served.

The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m.

Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured at this year’s parade.

The parade will start on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City. It will continue down Broad Street in Phenix City and turn right on 13th Street Bridge, going over the !3th Street Bridge, down Broadway to 9th Street in Columbus.

The city will provide law enforcement support, traffic control and emergency medical services for the event and the surrounding areas.

Cars parked along the parade route will remain in place until the event ends.

Additionally, the Columbus Police Department will be stationed along the route starting at 9 a.m. to help streamline the traffic flow.

On the day of the event, beginning at 9 a.m., drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route due to the following street being closed,

13th Street between the bridge and 1st Avenue

Broadway between 13th Street and 9th Street

9th Street between Front Avenue and Veterans Parkway

Access to Dillingham Street Bridge

Lastly, for the safety of those attending and participating in the parade, candy-throwing will be prohibited. However, registered participants can hand candy or other items to the community.

