3 ex-officers enter guilty pleas in little girl’s death

The former police officers pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the fatal shooting of Fanta Bility. (Source: WPVI/SHARON HILL POLICE/BILITY FAMILY/CNN)
By WPVI staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) - Three Pennsylvania police officers have accepted responsibility for the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

The three former officers in the small town of Sharon Hill agreed Thursday to pleas of reckless endangerment in the case.

“We also want to make sure that you know Sharon Hill Borough is held accountable,” said Siddiq Kamara, a cousin of the girl.

Accountability, it’s all Fanta Bility’s family wanted ever since losing the girl known for her kindness and generosity.

Her mother was too emotional to speak on this day as the former officers charged with killing Fanta entered their pleas.

“The hurt caused by Sharon Hill Borough and its police department has overcome a family with tremendous grief,” said Abu Bility, the girl’s uncle.

Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith all pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment.

It’s a step down from the voluntary manslaughter charges they faced from firing into a crowd after an Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27, 2021. The officers said they opened fire after hearing gunshots.

Fanta’s family attorney said even the best ballistics tests could not determine which officer fired the fatal shots.

“Usually there are microscopic changes that are different from gun to gun; here we didn’t have that,” attorney Bruce Castor said.

Still Fanta’s family views the plea deal as the former officers admitting their wrongdoing and taking responsibility.

“We can as a family and as a community finally have some closure and begin the healing process,” Bility said.

The former officers were fired and now face up to 20 years each in prison, then a civil trial.

“I want justice (to) take its course here in Delaware County, and then we’ll move forward with the civil case,” Castor said.

It’s all part of a path that they hope will lead to healing.

“We are still coming to grip with the reality that our beloved Fanta is gone forever,” Bility said.

So this doesn’t happen again, the family is pushing for more training for Sharon Hill police. They also want the small department to revise its policies and procedures for the use of deadly force.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

