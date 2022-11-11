Business Break
Central cross country star signs with AUM

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, ALA. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Adley Burkes, a Central High school cross country star, for signing to run in college for Auburn University at Montgomery!

Burkes overcame three stress fractures and three autoimmune diseases to get to this point. See the full report from Adley’s signing in the video player above.

Our coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm.

