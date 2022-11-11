Business Break
CHIME IN: Show your appreciation to our veterans

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to those that have served for our country.

Even though we are appreciative every day of the year - today is special and all about veterans. Many restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their thanks by offering deals.

But we want to see your favorite veteran. Click the link below to post the veteran(s) you’re thankful for - they might appear in our newscasts!

With respect, honor and gratitude - thank you to our veterans.

