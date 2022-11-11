Cold Front on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are on the way out, but a few gusty winds may remain until the overnight hours. After that, partly cloudy skies and cool conditions heading out the door tomorrow morning. Come Saturday afternoon we will see another cloudy day and a slight chance for a shower or two with the passing cold front, but otherwise mostly dry. The big change coming with this front is below average temps through the next week. Saturday night will see lows drop into the 30s across the board, with some gusty winds sticking around into Sunday. Those winds along with highs only reaching the mid 50s may make for a chilly Sunday afternoon! Would certainly recommend having a light jacket on hand. Things will warm up slightly as we move into the next work week, with Monday’s highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be another gloomy day, with widespread rain coverage from another system moving in from our southwest. This should clear by Wednesday morning, leaving us with a nice dry forecast for the rest of the work week! Temps will stay below average, topping out in the upper 50s each day through the next weekend.

