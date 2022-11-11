Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cold Front on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
We will cool down significantly by Saturday night.
We will cool down significantly by Saturday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are on the way out, but a few gusty winds may remain until the overnight hours. After that, partly cloudy skies and cool conditions heading out the door tomorrow morning. Come Saturday afternoon we will see another cloudy day and a slight chance for a shower or two with the passing cold front, but otherwise mostly dry. The big change coming with this front is below average temps through the next week. Saturday night will see lows drop into the 30s across the board, with some gusty winds sticking around into Sunday. Those winds along with highs only reaching the mid 50s may make for a chilly Sunday afternoon! Would certainly recommend having a light jacket on hand. Things will warm up slightly as we move into the next work week, with Monday’s highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be another gloomy day, with widespread rain coverage from another system moving in from our southwest. This should clear by Wednesday morning, leaving us with a nice dry forecast for the rest of the work week! Temps will stay below average, topping out in the upper 50s each day through the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police on Floyd Rd.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Lingering Showers from Tropical Depression Nicole Early this Veterans Day; Big Changes for the Valley Starting Sunday
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
The heaviest rain is anticipated Thursday night.
Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday