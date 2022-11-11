Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing 86-year-old woman

Ruby Odom Bass
Ruby Odom Bass(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus Police Department are searching for a critically missing woman and are asking for the public’s assistance.

86-year-old Ruby Odom Bass was last seen on Nov. 10 around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area in Columbus.

Authorities say she left in a silver 2017 Cadilac Escalade with a Georgia license plate XIU 632. Bass was wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers with a tan purse.

Odom also wears glasses and shows signs of dementia.

Anyone with information on this missing woman should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

