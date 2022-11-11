Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event.

On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:

10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive)

Noon at Shirley B. Winston parking lot (5025 Steam Mill Road)

2:30 p.m. at Phenix City Elementary School parking lot ( 2307 S. Railroad Street)

This is a drive-thru-only event. One turkey will be given out per car while supplies last.

For more information, contact Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.