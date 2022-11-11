Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Inflation affecting the holiday season in Alabama

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Inflation is a top concern this holiday season, and as prices continue to increase, it’s causing shoppers to reevaluate how much money they can spend during the holidays.

Many shoppers are saying they are not letting inflation ruin their holiday traditions. Some tell me they are cutting back in other areas or even picking up a second job to celebrate the holidays as usual with their loved ones.

As shoppers enter stores with long lists of groceries and gifts and even filling up the tanks, budgets are a little tighter due to inflation. According to Trading Economics, the annual inflation rate in the U-S slowed for a 4th month to 7.7 percent in October, the lowest since January. Whereas just in September, we were seeing 8.2 percent.

Alabama resident Marcus Mcloud said his bills are the first priority, but afterward, it doesn’t leave him much for needed items. This redirects him to pick up a second job door dashing. He says he also makes a point to support small businesses for the gift-giving season.

“We’re all out here, you know, hustling trying to make some money, it also helps them out in the long run and then, like I’ve been trying it with this Black Friday. Walmart is having these deals every week, so I’ve tried to run over there and see what I can find on sale,” said Mcloud.

Auburn realtor Courtney Jimmerson said his job requires a lot of driving; therefore, he’s cutting back on name-brand groceries. However, he says if he has to travel more during the holiday season, he will make more educated decisions on what he purchases.

“I mean a few things in the grocery store, you know things I used to buy are probably two or three dollars more, so I might put it back now. You know what I’m saying I might not need it as much,” said Jimmerson.

According to Southeastern Grocers, now through November 22nd, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering a Thanks-winning holiday meal for under 30 dollars with everything customers need to cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Then through the New Year, they are lowering prices on more than 150 items every day to help save more than 15 percent on average during the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police on Floyd Rd.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit