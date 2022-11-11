INTERVIEW: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

Business Break
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month - a disease that occurs when your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high.

Diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans - including adults and children.

Our Tiffany Maddox spoke with a registered dietician - Katherine Hines with Piedmont Columbus Regional - on how to prevent diabetes, how to manage diabetes and how to keep blood sugars under control.

Full interview is below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

