Jan. 6th Committee deadline approaches for former President Trump

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, November 14th is the deadline for former President Donald Trump to comply with the January 6th Committtee’s subpoena. The questions is whether he actually meets with the committee and speaks under oath.

Former President Donald Trump says he wants to give his side of the story as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Committee subpoenaed the former president last month, compelling him to testify and turn over documents, with the threat of criminal penalty if he doesn’t comply.

The committee already gave the former president extra time and extended the deadline for him to turn over records until Monday, November 14th.

In a statement the committee also said Trump, “remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th.” It’s unclear whether for former president will hand over documents or speak with the committee starting on Monday.

Grosman added, “I don’t think a former president has refused to cooperate with the constituted authorities in this way ever before. There has been all sorts of conflict. The all the best examples Nixon and even Nixon eventually gave in.”

If the former president refuses to cooperate, the committee does have the power to say he’s in contempt. Something the committee did do with Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was found guilty last month and sentenced to four months in prison. On Wednesday, November 16, jury selection begins for the trial of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Both men have claimed they were protected by executive privilege.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

