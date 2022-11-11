Lingering Showers from Tropical Depression Nicole Early this Veterans Day; Big Changes for the Valley Starting Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Depression Nicole is headed out of the area as we head into the WEEKEND!! Today, the Valley will stay gloomy from the wide-reaching cloud cover of Nicole. Parts of the Valley could experience a light shower or mist up until lunchtime, but conditions this Veterans Day will begin to dry out this evening to kick off the weekend. High school football is a go tonight without the rain in the area but the clouds will be around and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Saturday is playing out to be a typical November day with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 70s. However, there is a catch because a cold front from the west will be moving through Valley tomorrow which will set up the weather conditions for the week ahead. Firstly, this means we can’t rule out a stray shower or two tomorrow, but this for sure won’t be the kind of rain that could ruin outdoor plans. Once this front moves south in the Florida Panhandle, the Chattahoochee Valley will be COOLING off big time. We will first experience these cool temperatures Sunday morning with the morning low in the upper 30s. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 50s on Sunday despite the mostly sunny skies. Looking at the week ahead, it seems like the valley can’t shake this chill as the morning lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the upper 50s until at least night weekend! The reason the below-average temperatures stay so long is that another cold front will move through again in the middle of the week increasing the rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday. November has been a whirlwind of a month when it comes to the weather because last week temperatures were in the 80s, a tropical storm moved through yesterday and now a cold snap is in the future!

