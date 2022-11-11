Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix.

“We’ve got great clips going, their lash is going to go there, AT&T store is gonna go there, a nail salon is going there, and then you got Domino’s and then jersey mikes,” said Chris Wightman

On the other side of the development, where the amphitheater is located, there will be shops to shop from, and on top of the retail stores, there will be Lofts. Developer Chris Wightman says they also want to bring bars out to the area to give it that downtown feel.

“We’d like to bring downtown to out there in Midland, and you get a lot of people that are saying that they don’t want to drive downtown. They don’t want to compete with the college kids and the military, so we ended up doing this out here,” said Chris Wightman

Wightman says the amphitheater will be available for concerts during the spring, summer and fall.

“You can expect to see a lot of country music on that stage that was what the people that we’ve been speaking to about leasing out here that’s what they want to see,” said Chris Wightman

Residents of the area will soon see a liquor store, a Synovus bank, an urgent care clinic, Advanced Auto, a Jiffy Lube, a Culvers and a Dunkin Donuts. One resident from the area says he is excited to see these new stores come.

“I like it because it saves gas and time. I like it, and I’m ready for it.”

Developer Chris Wightman says phase 1 is scheduled to be complete by mid-January or the beginning of February, and more stores will come.

