Two-vehicle crash leaves all lanes blocked on U.S. 431 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Chambers County.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:01 a.m. on November 11. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 431 are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.