Cold Tonight!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another gloomy (but mostly dry) day throughout the Valley thanks to a cold front making its way through the southeast. If you’ve been out this afternoon you can already feel the cool air blowing in with the gusty winds, and things actually started cooling down in the mid afternoon! Overnight tonight our temps will make a big drop down to the mid 30s, a 30 degree difference from where we started our Saturday. Sunday will only warm to the mid 50s, and the breezy conditions will stick around, so I would recommend having a jacket set out with tomorrow’s wardrobe! High temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 50s consistently over the next week, with lows in the mid 30s - about 10 degrees below average for mid-November. To go along with this we will also see quite a few chances for rain by the end of the work week. Tuesday a low pressure system will move through that will shower at least half of us in the area. I would keep the rain gear nearby for the rest of the week too as we nail down the rain coverage into the weekend. Right now, it looks like another widespread wave will pass through Thursday into Friday. However, there is a bit of disagreement in the models, so I would stay updated on the WTVM weather app this week!

