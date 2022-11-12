Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate

RACINE, Wisc. (WISN) - A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking.

It happened Tuesday at Fratt Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin.

“I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can,” Essie said.

Things took a sudden and serious turn during lunch time for 9-year-old Essence Collier, or Essie, when she witnessed a classmate starting to choke.

“Out of nowhere, I see Essence get up, and like kind of dart across the classroom,” teacher Samantha Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was filling in for the classroom during lunch when the incident occurred. She initially couldn’t tell what Essie was doing.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I kind of said, ‘Stop,’” she said.

Before anyone else realized what was happening, Essie had jumped into action.

“I rushed up there as fast as I can and, what do you call that thing again?” Essie said, referring to the Heimlich maneuver.

Bradshaw said she saw Essie go to the other student, wrap her arms around her and begin performing the Heimlich maneuver. Her classmate’s airway was cleared and within seconds, the girl was breathing fine.

“I have never seen a student react in that way before,” Bradshaw said.

As fate would have it, Essie and her classmates wouldn’t even have been in their classroom. They would have been down the hall in the lunchroom, except Tuesday was a special day.

The cafeteria was being used as a polling place on election day, putting Essie in the right place at the right time. And she knew exactly what to do, having learned it from an instructional YouTube video two years ago.

Even though she may not have remembered the name, the lesson stayed with her.

The Racine Unified school board plans to honor essence for her heroism at a board meeting later this month.

