Major Cool Off Is Coming to the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is playing out to be a typical November day with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 70s. However, there is a catch because a cold front from the west will be moving through Valley today which will set up the weather conditions for the week ahead. Firstly, this means we can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but this for sure won’t be the kind of rain that could ruin outdoor plans. Once this front moves south to the Florida Panhandle, the Chattahoochee Valley will be COOLING off big time. We will first experience these cool temperatures Sunday morning with the morning low in the upper 30s. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 50s on Sunday despite the mostly sunny skies. Looking at the week ahead, it seems like the valley can’t shake this chill as the morning lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the upper 50s until at least night weekend! The reason the below-average temperatures stay so long is that another cold front will move through again in the middle of the week increasing the rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday. November has been a whirlwind of a month when it comes to the weather because last week temperatures were in the 80s, a tropical storm moved through yesterday and now a cold snap is in the future!

