What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about efforts to stop President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program. The plan was announced in August and would have wiped out debts for tens of millions of borrowers and extended the current student loan payment pause. However, now the relief promised may not come after a federal judge recently called President Biden’s student loan relief unlawful.

For some students, the ability to continue their education beyond high school sounds like a dream. Many often pass up the opportunity because of the mounting student loan debt many are left with after graduation.

“I find the idea of that just crazy and terrifying. It’s one of my personal goals to try to graduate from college debt-free,” said Zoee Rasso, a freshman at Columbus State University. She says she was thankful for the scholarships she received to afford her first year of college.

“I don’t have to have a job my first semester. So it’s allowed me to settle into college and try to focus more on my studio work rather than spend extra time trying to worry about paying off expenses,” Rasso adds.

For other students and their parents, college comes with a hefty price tag.

“I took out a Parent Plus loan for my son and I can tell you that I owe over $100,000,” said Georgia State House District 76 Representative Sandra Scott.

With that in mind, In August, President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student loan debt relief. Individuals earning less than $125,000 a year could have had up to $20,000 wiped out if they received Pell grants. Anyone who had not received those grants would have had up to $10,000 dollars of their student loan debt forgiven.

In October, the Biden Administration released an official application for student loan debt relief. But, the plan has been stalled after being blocked by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge in Texas. Now, no one can apply and applications that have been submitted are being held.

While some are hopeful relief efforts still go through, others are not.

Some on Twitter refer to the program as “an illegal overreach by Biden and an “obvious political ‘purchase of your votes.”

According to NPR, in September, several governors signed a letter to the administration asking them not to move forward with the plan. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey were among those that signed the letter.

“I will continue to go out and have conversations with college students about a have an impact on them,” said Representative Scott.

The Department of Justice says it will appeal the decision by that federal judge in Texas. However, they are still NOT accepting new applications and say they WILL keep borrowers informed about their efforts to provide relief.

