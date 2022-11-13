Below Average Week; Above Average Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today has been chilly for November, and the coming week looks to follow suit! Temps tonight will drop back into the 30s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow afternoon will follow pretty close to today, with temps topping out a smidge warmer in the upper 50s. More clouds will start to roll in throughout the evening as another system approaches bringing a very soggy Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday nights lows will only reach into the 40s thanks to thick cloud cover from this rain maker. By Wednesday things will clear back up a bit, and we should remain dry through the end of the work week. Behind Tuesday’s rain will be a good bit more of that cold, dry air. This will make for chilly conditions the rest of the week! Lows will drop back into the 30s, and afternoon highs will struggle to make it to 60 degrees each day. For now it looks like the next time you’ll need the umbrella after Tuesday will be next Sunday, but there is some disagreement amongst the models on this so we will keep you posted here and on the WTVM weather app. Enjoy the chilly weather while it lasts!

