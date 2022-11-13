Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Cool and Dry Conditions are Here, but Changes Coming Tuesday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is definitely a chill in the air heading out the door this morning, as we started today in the upper 30s in the Valley.  The front that moved through the area yesterday really dried out the air and pushed cooler temperatures in as well. Today temperatures will only be warming into the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions.  If you enjoy this chill then you can expect similar conditions the rest of the week with the exception of Tuesday.  Tuesday, there is yet another low-pressure system that will move through the Valley increasing the coverage of rain, but once it moves through, the valley will dry and cool once again. The cool dry trend will last into next weekend as more rain comes into the forecast next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Central vs Mary Montgomery
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from first full week of playoffs
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday

Latest News

Cold throughout the Valley to start your Sunday.
Cold Tonight!
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Major Cool Off Is Coming to the Valley
We will cool down significantly by Saturday night.
Cold Front on the Way
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Lingering Showers from Tropical Depression Nicole Early this Veterans Day; Big Changes for the Valley Starting Sunday