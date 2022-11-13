The Cool and Dry Conditions are Here, but Changes Coming Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is definitely a chill in the air heading out the door this morning, as we started today in the upper 30s in the Valley. The front that moved through the area yesterday really dried out the air and pushed cooler temperatures in as well. Today temperatures will only be warming into the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. If you enjoy this chill then you can expect similar conditions the rest of the week with the exception of Tuesday. Tuesday, there is yet another low-pressure system that will move through the Valley increasing the coverage of rain, but once it moves through, the valley will dry and cool once again. The cool dry trend will last into next weekend as more rain comes into the forecast next Sunday.

