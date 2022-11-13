Business Break
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – Most people have at least a few regrets in life. Many are regretting their major in college.

According to a new survey by Zip Recruiter, 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their choice of major in college.

The most regretted major is journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.

On the other hand, the survey shows the happiest college grads are those who chose computer and information sciences, along with criminology. Engineering and nursing majors follow closely behind.

Graduates say their feelings are closely tied to how likely it is to find jobs in those fields and the higher salaries that go with them.

Computer science grads landing jobs can average nearly $100,000 a year across a wide range of industries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

