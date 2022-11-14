1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.

One male victim was identified as 53-year-old Tarrance Holloway. The other male and female victim are said to be in stable condition at this time.

Officers say two people have been arrested regarding this incident. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Detective King at 706-588-8024.

