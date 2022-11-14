Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.

One male victim was identified as 53-year-old Tarrance Holloway. The other male and female victim are said to be in stable condition at this time.

Officers say two people have been arrested regarding this incident. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Detective King at 706-588-8024.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Central vs Mary Montgomery
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from first full week of playoffs
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers
Heavy police on Floyd Rd.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
In Uptown Columbus, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge transformed into a food hub for...
Uptown Columbus hosted the 10th Annual Food Truck Festival
A chilly week with rain likely at times Tuesday.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers