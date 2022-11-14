Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs