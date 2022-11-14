Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point son and daughter are released from jail after police find the deadly shooting of their father to be in self-defense.

According to the West Point police, on Nov. 12, at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot regarding multiple people being shot. When officers arrived at the scene, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, two males and one female.

53-year-old Tarrance Holloway, Sr. died as a result of his injuries.

During an investigation into the shooting, it was discovered that Holloway, Sr. brought a gun into the West Point Depot and shot his son, Tarrance Holloway, Jr., from a previous dispute.

While making a second attempt to fire at Holloway, Jr., Minnie Holloway, Holloway, Sr.’s wife, stepped in front of her son, resulting in her being shot.

Police say, at that time, Trayvon and Erica Holloway, children of Minne and Holloway, Sr., got into an altercation with their father, who still had the firearm in his possession.

The investigation further revealed that Holloway, Sr. attempted to shoot at Trayvon and Erica during the fight. However, Trayvon then took the weapon from his father and shot him.

Erica and Trayvon were arrested at the scene but ultimately released.

Holloway, Jr. and Minne are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.