Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot

By Jatavia O'Neal and Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point son and daughter are released from jail after police find the deadly shooting of their father to be in self-defense.

According to the West Point police, on Nov. 12, at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot regarding multiple people being shot. When officers arrived at the scene, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, two males and one female.

53-year-old Tarrance Holloway, Sr. died as a result of his injuries.

During an investigation into the shooting, it was discovered that Holloway, Sr. brought a gun into the West Point Depot and shot his son, Tarrance Holloway, Jr., from a previous dispute.

While making a second attempt to fire at Holloway, Jr., Minnie Holloway, Holloway, Sr.’s wife, stepped in front of her son, resulting in her being shot.

Police say, at that time, Trayvon and Erica Holloway, children of Minne and Holloway, Sr., got into an altercation with their father, who still had the firearm in his possession.

The investigation further revealed that Holloway, Sr. attempted to shoot at Trayvon and Erica during the fight. However, Trayvon then took the weapon from his father and shot him.

Erica and Trayvon were arrested at the scene but ultimately released.

Holloway, Jr. and Minne are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
Lee County officials speak on homelessness in area
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead