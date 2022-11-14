Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Federal trial underway for woman accused of kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake McKinney

Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)(NBC15)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The second federal trial is underway for another defendant accused in the 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. A jury was seated shortly after noon.

This week Derick Brown will stand trial on two federal kidnapping counts. Brown was granted a change of venue, moving the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa in an effort to avoid juror bias. This move allows the clerk to summon jurors outside Jefferson County.

In October, Brown’s co-defendant Patrick Stallworth was convicted of kidnapping that resulted in the death of a minor and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Stallworth faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is slated for early 2023.

Both Brown and Stallworth will be tried on state capital murder counts after the federal cases are adjudicated; the state is seeking the death penalty.

Three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was abducted from Tom Brown Village in October 2019, her body recovered in a Birmingham landfill a week later.

During Stallworth’s trial, the jury heard from more than 40 witnesses and viewed around 100 exhibits. Testimony indicated Stallworth and Brown lured McKinney away from Tom Brown Village with candy. The jury watched videos of Stallworth’s interviews with Birmingham Police where he explained Brown suffocated McKinney at their apartment, covering her nose and mouth until she stopped breathing. DNA extracted from a plastic mattress cover in their apartment matched McKinney’s DNA profile.

Read WBRC’s blog chronicling Stallworth’s trial here.

Brown’s trial is expected to last one week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Suspects in theft, breaking and entering in Opelika
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn