HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Post season football, flag football November 15-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Post season football continues across Georgia and Alabama this week. Several schools will even compete for championships. You can find a complete list of games, grouped by date, listed in this story.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

ASHAA FLAG FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL: Hoover at Auburn (6:30PM ET)

GIAA FLAG FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL: Mount de Sales at St. Anne-Pacelli (6:30PM ET)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH

AISA 8-MAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Springwood vs Evangel Christian (11AM ET, Montgomery)

AISA AAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lee-Scott Academy vs Glenwood (8PM ET, Montgomery)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

AHSAA 7A FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL: Auburn at Central

GHSA, 3A (2ND ROUND): Carver at Harlem

GHSA, 2A (2ND ROUND): Fannin County at Callaway

GHSA, 1A DIV. II (2ND ROUND): Washington-Wilkes at Schley County

GHSA, 1A DIV. II (2ND ROUND): Manchester at Bowdon

GIAA, 4A QUARTERFINALS: Bethlehem Christian Aca. at St. Anne-Pacelli

GIAA, 4A QUARTERFINALS: First Presbyterian Day at Brookstone

GIAA, 1A SEMI-FINALS: Flint River Academy at Thomas Jefferson Aca.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH

GHSA, 4A (2ND ROUND): Cairo at Troup County (4PM ET)

